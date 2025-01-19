Live updates: Possible Snow Bowl? Rams come to Philly for divisional round vs. Eagles

What to Know
- The Eagles host the Rams 3 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in the divisional round. The winner will face the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.
- The last time these two teams met, Saquon Barkley had the game of his life. Here are some key matchups to watch.
- With Nakobe Dean out for the postseason, the Eagles will be relying on Jeremiah Trotter Jr. against the Rams and the rookie says he's ready.
- The weather has a chance to play a huge factor in today's matchup. Here's the most recent report.
- NBC Sports Philadelphia has a full slate of Eagles coverage:
•Birds Huddle Gameday on NBCSP (1:30 p.m.)
•Eagles Pregame Live on NBCSP (2 p.m.)
•Eagles vs. Rams on NBC10 (3 p.m.)
•Eagles Postgame Live on NBCSP+ (Immediately after game goes final)
Follow along for live updates of the Week 12 rematch as the Eagles host the Rams in the divisional round.