Live updates: Possible Snow Bowl? Rams come to Philly for divisional round vs. Eagles

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on NBC10

By Brooke Destra

  • The Eagles host the Rams 3 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in the divisional round. The winner will face the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.
  • The last time these two teams met, Saquon Barkley had the game of his life. Here are some key matchups to watch.
  • With Nakobe Dean out for the postseason, the Eagles will be relying on Jeremiah Trotter Jr. against the Rams and the rookie says he's ready.
  • The weather has a chance to play a huge factor in today's matchup. Here's the most recent report.
  • NBC Sports Philadelphia has a full slate of Eagles coverage:
    •Birds Huddle Gameday on NBCSP (1:30 p.m.)
    •Eagles Pregame Live on NBCSP (2 p.m.)
    Eagles vs. Rams on NBC10 (3 p.m.)
    •Eagles Postgame Live on NBCSP+ (Immediately after game goes final)

Follow along for live updates of the Week 12 rematch as the Eagles host the Rams in the divisional round.

