Eagles fans react to the Tush Push living to see another day

IT LIVES!
That was absolutely, definitely the way we all thought this would go, right?
The Eagles' signature play gets to see another season after the Packers' proposal failed to get the 24 votes at the owners meetings.
The outcome? 22-10.
Wait … why does that number look familiar? Oh yeah!
Don't you love it when the universe does its thing? Well, the universe and Jason Kelce, of course.
I mean, when a future Pro Football Hall of Famer and Eagles legend walks into a room with every NFL owner, you have to listen to him. (Look, I don't make the rules, but if I did, it seems like they'd get passed quicker than any of the Packers' proposed ones.)
It's been a chaotic few days leading up to the ruling but now that the results are in, Eagles fans are celebrating ... and trolling (as they should).
Week 10 against the Packers is going to be a real treat.