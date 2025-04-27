Philadelphia Eagles

2025 NFL Draft

NFL Draft 2025: Eagles undrafted free agent tracker

Tracking the Eagles as they sign undrafted free agents after the seventh round.

By Dave Zangaro

The Eagles selected 10 players in the 2025 NFL draft but now it’s time for the mad dash to sign undrafted free agents.

Entering the NFL draft, the Eagles had 71 players on their 90-man roster but offensive tackle Laekin Vakalahi has an international exemption. So that means they had 20 spots available on their roster.

After drafting 10 players, they have 10 spots open for undrafted free agents.

We’ll track all their UDFA signings here:

Montrell Johnson, RB, Florida: Johnson (6-0, 212) rushed for over 2,200 yards in his three seasons and Florida and averaged 5.5 yards per carry. Caught 55 passes at Florida. Missed some time in 2024 with a knee injury. (Greg Auman)

Brandon Johnson, S, Oregon: Johnson (5-9, 179) started eight games for the Ducks in 2024 and 45 tackles, 4 1/2 tackles for loss and an interception. Previously played at Duke. (Ryan Fowler

Maxen Hook, S, Toledo: Hook (6-0, 201) started 43 games at Toledo and was a three-time All-MAC safety with 7 INTs over his last three seasons. (Toledo)

Lance Dixon, LB, Toledo: Dixon (6-2, 233) had 46 tackles and 6 TFLs in 2024. He previously played at West Virginia and Penn State. (Toledo)

ShunDerrick Powell, RB, Central Arkansas: Powell (5-7, 183) is obviously undersized but rushed for over 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2024. He also caught 36 passes for another 318 yards and 3 touchdowns. He’s super explosive but small. (Central Arkansas)

Hollin Pierce, OL, Rutgers: The 24-year-old Pierce (6-8, 341) is a massive tackle who started a ton of games on both sides of the line for Rutgers. He has an 88-inch wingspan! (Bobby Deren

