2025 NFL Draft

NFL Draft 2025: Eagles prospect visit tracker

Tracking the Eagles' reported 30 visits before the 2025 NFL Draft.

By Dave Zangaro

NBC Universal, Inc.

With the 2025 NFL Draft set to begin in late April, the Eagles will be allowed to host up to 30 prospects at the NovaCare Complex for a pre-draft visit.

While it doesn’t necessarily mean the Eagles will draft these players — there are plenty of reasons to host prospects — it at least gives us a sense of some interest they’re showing in these players. Last year, the Eagles selected Cooper DeJean, Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson, who all visited before the draft.

As we hear of them, we’ll drop them here:

Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue: Mbow (6-4, 303) played right guard and right tackle during his career at Purdue but seems more of a fit at guard in the NFL. He’s not the biggest guys but has the type of athleticism to make up for it. (Mbow’s Instagram)

Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon: At 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, Conerly isn’t the biggest tackle but has the frame to be an NFL tackle. He played left tackle as a starter two years at Oregon and was a first-team All-Big Ten player in 2024. Conerly had a nice showing at the Combine with a 5.05 in the 40-yard dash and a vertical jump of 34 1/2 inches. (James Crepea, Oregonian

Anthony Belton, OT, NC State: If the Eagles are looking for size, Belton has it. He’s 6-foot-6, 336 pounds and has an arm length of just under 34 inches. Belton played left tackle at NC State. (Devin Jackson, Philadelphia Inquirer)

Jalen Travis, OL, Iowa State: Another massive prospect, Travis is 6-foot-8, 339 pounds. Travis was a starter at left tackle in his only season at Iowa State after starting his college career at Princeton. (Zach Berman, PHLY)

