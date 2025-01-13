Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles news

How you can get tickets for Eagles divisional round

The Eagles on Sunday beat the Green Bay Packers 22-10 in the wild card round.

By Brooke Destra

NBC Universal, Inc.

They may not know their opponent for the divisional round yet — but the date and time are set.

The Eagles will host the winner of Monday night's Vikings-Rams wild card game 3 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

If you're hoping to attend the matchup, here's everything you need to know:

•Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

•They can only be purchased through Ticketmaster.com.

•There is a four-ticket limit per household and all tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis. (Due to the high demand, fans are encouraged to visit Ticketmaster as soon as they go on sale.)

Sunday's game will be televised on NBC and Peacock.

Tune in to Mission 59 specials all playoffs long on NBC Sports Philadelphia, presented by Toyota.

This article tagged under:

Eagles news
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us