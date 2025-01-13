How you can get tickets for Eagles divisional round

They may not know their opponent for the divisional round yet — but the date and time are set.

The Eagles will host the winner of Monday night's Vikings-Rams wild card game 3 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

If you're hoping to attend the matchup, here's everything you need to know:

•Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m.

•They can only be purchased through Ticketmaster.com.

•There is a four-ticket limit per household and all tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis. (Due to the high demand, fans are encouraged to visit Ticketmaster as soon as they go on sale.)

Sunday's game will be televised on NBC and Peacock.

