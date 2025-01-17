Get ready for Eagles-Rams divisional round with Live Q&A

Get your questions ready and join NBC Sports Philadelphia 7 p.m. Friday for our Eagles Live Q&A at the Blue Cross River Rink. If you can't attend in person, you'll be able to join virtually.

Ashlyn Sullivan, Barrett Brooks, Dave Zangaro and Reuben Frank will answer all your questions as the Eagles prepare to host the Rams in the divisional round 3 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Live Q&A wraps up a full day of events including The Eagles Road to Victory Bus Tour and live NBCSP specials.