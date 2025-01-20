Philadelphia Eagles

How you can get tickets for Eagles-Commanders NFC Championship Game

The Philadelphia Eagles advanced to the NFC Championship Game with a 28-22 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The NFC road to the Super Bowl goes through Philly.

For the second time in three seasons, the Eagles are set to host the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. This time around, they'll host the Washington Commanders 3 p.m. Sunday in a division battle with a ticket to New Orleans on the line.

If you're hoping to attend the matchup, here's everything you need to know:

•Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m.

•They can only be purchased through Ticketmaster.com.

•There is a four-ticket limit per household and all tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis. (Due to the high demand, fans are encouraged to visit Ticketmaster as soon as they go on sale.)

