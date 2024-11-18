Giants reportedly benching Daniel Jones after 2-8 start

The Giants have finally seen enough.

After a dismal 2-8 start to the 2024 season, the Giants are benching starting quarterback Daniel Jones, according to NFL Network.

Tommy DeVito is expected to start against the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants had a Week 11 bye week and a chance to step back and make this decision to bench a guy they once tabbed to be their franchise quarterback. This should be the end of Jones in New York as he has no guaranteed money on his contract beyond this season.

It’s time for the Giants to try again to find a franchise quarterback.

This year, the Giants have a 2-8 record and the No. 32 ranked scoring offense in the NFL. Jones has completed just 63.3% of his passes for 2,070 yards with 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions and a passer rating of 79.4. That passer rating ranks 32nd in the NFL this season.

The Eagles beat the Giants 28-3 back on Oct. 20 at MetLife Stadium. In that game, Jones completed 14 of 21 passes for just 99 yards and was sacked 7 times. Jones also ran 5 times for just 20 yards. Drew Lock ended up finishing off that game for the Giants. After that loss to the Eagles, the Giants lost their next three before the bye week.

The Eagles will host the Giants in Week 18 at Lincoln Financial Field. Because of how close the races in the division and conference are, there’s a chance the Eagles might need to win that game. We’ll see who the starting quarterback is for the Giants in seven weeks.

The NFC East is clearly a two-team race between the Eagles and Commanders. Here’s a look at the division standings with the Cowboys set to play Monday Night Football:

Eagles: 8-2 (+80)

Commanders: 7-4 (+65)

Cowboys: 3-6 (-82)

Giants: 2-8 (-66)

The Giants drafted Jones with the No. 6 overall pick back in 2019. In the last six years, he has a 24-44-1 record and led them to the playoff one time in 2022.

In March of 2023, coming off that playoff season, they signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract extension. They paid him that money and slapped a franchise tag on star running back Saquon Barkley. Less than two years later, Barkley is thriving in Philly after leaving in free agency and Jones is clearly on his way out in New York.

