Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts, Quinyon Mitchell will both be at walkthrough

Quarterback Jalen Hurts (knee) and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (shoulder) will both be at the Eagles’ walkthrough on Wednesday, head coach Nick Sirianni said.

As the Eagles begin their prep to face the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game, they are holding a walkthrough on Wednesday before practicing at the Linc on Thursday and Friday.

“He’ll be out there in walkthrough,” Sirianni said of Hurts.

Because the Eagles are holding a walkthrough to start the week, their first injury report this week will be an estimation. We can expect to see that later this afternoon.

“Just what I felt was best for the team today,” Sirianni said about the walkthrough.

Hurts in Sunday’s divisional round win suffered a left knee injury in the third quarter when his leg got caught under him awkwardly. While Hurts didn’t miss a single snap in the 28-22 win, his mobility was definitely limited in the fourth quarter.

It seems pretty obvious that Hurts is going to play in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday but it’s unclear how close to 100 percent he will be. The Eagles will have to account for the possibility that Hurts isn’t as mobile as usual on Sunday.

“Everything is always accounted for,” Sirianni said. “You try to account for everything. That's our job as coaches. When you get out there in the game, these guys have to make split-second decisions. And that's us as coaches, too. We have to make split-second decisions.

“So the prep that you’re doing all week tries to account for everything that you could encounter, from whether Jalen can go, run, or not, whether it's snowing, whether it's raining, whether it’s windy, whether they’ve got this player on the other side or that player on the other side, or you're without this player, or you’re without that player, how many times you’ve played the team.”

Mitchell injured his shoulder in the first quarter against the Rams. He was initially listed as questionable to return and was eventually ruled out. The rookie first-round pick has had a fantastic season.

In Mitchell’s place, the Eagles played veteran Isaiah Rodgers, who has been the backup outside cornerback all season and has played well.

