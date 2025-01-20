Philadelphia Eagles

Celebrate the Birds in the NFC Championship Game with the Eagles Playoff Party!

Join NBC Sports Philadelphia Wednesday for a full night of live events, games, giveaways and more.

By Brooke Destra

Next stop: NFC Championship Game!

The Eagles host the Commanders Sunday at the Linc and are one win away from punching their ticket to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Sunday is just a little far away though, so NBC Sports Philadelphia is starting the festivities early with the Eagles Playoff Party!

Join NBCSP at Xfinity Live! Wednesday night for a full slate of fun and live events:

6 p.m. — Live Birds Huddle
6:30 p.m. — Live Mission 59: Let's Fly
7 p.m. — Live Q&A with our Eagles experts
8 p.m. — NBCSP Quizzo

The night wraps up with NBCSP's first-ever Quizzo night! Get your team together and have a chance to win tickets, signed merchandise, NBC Sports Philly swag and so much more.

