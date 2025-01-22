‘It's part of the game:' Jalen Hurts on four straight postseasons with an injury

In 2021, it was an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 12 vs. the Giants that sidelined him for two games and required offseason surgery.

In 2022, it was a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 15 against the Bears that sidelined him for two games.

In 2023, he suffered a dislocated finger on his right (throwing) hand in Week 17, again against the Giants.

And this year, once he returned from a two-game concussion layoff Jalen Hurts suffered a knee injury in the playoff win over the Rams on Sunday.

Four playoff runs, four injuries.

The Eagles on Wednesday listed Hurts as limited on their injury report, which is a projection because they had a walkthrough and not a full practice.

After practice, Hurts said he’s playing Sunday against the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game and said he doesn’t feel snakebit or unlucky despite four straight years with late-season injuries.

“It's a part of the game,” Hurts said. “It's a part of the game and whatever comes with that comes with that, you know?

“I told you guys I've submitted myself to doing whatever it takes to win and some things come with that. But ultimately just got to make the adjustments you need to make to be able to play at a high level. There won't be any excuses going in or coming out.”

We’ve all seen Hurts when his running ability is compromised, and it can be ugly. We got a glimpse of that after he got hurt Sunday. He was asked if he’s confident he’ll have his full arsenal Sunday and be able to make plays with his legs.

“Every game is different,” he said. “So I just want to take it one day at a time and continue to progress.”

Hurts hasn’t been at his best in the postseason, but he has completed 68 percent of his passes with two TDs, no interceptions and a 101.6 passer rating.

He rushed for 70 yards with a 44-yard touchdown Sunday, but whether he’s got that mobility Sunday at the Linc remains to be seen.

“It’s been progressing, taking it day at a time,” Hurts said. “I was able to participate today and be involved in stuff so just taking it a day at a time. Every game is different so I just want to take it a day at a time and continue to progress.”

