Eagles shuffle offensive line vs. Commanders after another injury

Eagles starting center Cam Jurgens is in the game to start the second half.

Jurgens (back) did not start the game after testing out his injured back before the game. The Eagles elected to start Landon Dickerson in his place and Tyler Steen at left guard.

But Dickerson suffered a knee injury in the first half and needed a brace. So the Eagles clearly think that Jurgens is a better option even with his back injury than Dickerson is with his knee. Tyler Steen is staying at left guard.

Dickerson (knee) is officially questionable to return.

During the week, Dickerson got a bunch of reps at center to prepare for the possibility that Jurgens wouldn’t play. The Eagles’ Pro Bowl center suffered his back injury against the Rams last week. He was listed as “DNP” the first two days of practice this week and was a limited participant on Friday.

Without Dickerson, the Eagles went 3-and-out on their first drive of the second half. That was the first punt for either team in this game.

