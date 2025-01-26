Eagles' Kenny Gainwell ruled out with a concussion

Eagles backup running back Kenny Gainwell has been ruled out with a concussion in the third quarter of the NFC Championship Game.

Gainwell took a hit on the opening kickoff of the second half. He was slow to get up and after a trip to the blue medical tent went inside.

Without Gainwell, the Eagles have Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley and fullback Khari Blasingame as their running backs for the rest of the second half.

Before the injury, Gainwell had 3 carries for 8 yards and 2 catches for 16 yards. He also had 2 kick returns for 39 yards.

Third-stringer Will Shipley has had a big day on special teams. He forced a fumble on a kickoff and had a 35-yard kick return to set up a short field for the offense in the first half.

The other injury in this game is offensive lineman Landon Dickerson (knee), who is questionable to return. Dickerson started the game at center for Cam Jurgens (back) but Jurgens has taken over in the second half.

