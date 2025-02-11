Injury didn't stop Nakobe Dean from reveling in Super Bowl celebration 

NEW ORLEANS — It didn’t matter that Nakobe Dean didn’t get to play in Super Bowl LIX.

He was still thrilled to celebrate with his guys.

The Eagles’ starting middle linebacker, who tore his patellar tendon in the wild-card round, partied hard with his teammates in the winning locker room after the Eagles dismantled the Chiefs 40-22 in the final game of the season.

“It was great,” Dean said with a wide smile. “They was just flying around today. I spoke to the team last night. I told them we’re the best in the world. We just gotta go show everyone. We showed the world today. The offense did a great job today, we did a great job in all facets of the game. To win like this? In a Super Bowl, in the fashion we did? We were just blessed.”

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Notice that Dean kept saying “we” right there? That’s because even though he couldn’t play on Sunday, he was still a huge part of the team. Seeing his giant grin will be a lasting memory of this Super Bowl postgame locker room, right up there with seeing an injured Jason Peters clutching the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LII.

Dean, 24, had a tremendous season in 2024 as the green-dot MIKE linebacker for the best defense in the NFL. But he missed the final three games of the playoffs after his season came to an end when he injured his left knee on a tackle for loss in the win over the Packers to start the playoffs.

While Dean had been out in Los Angeles after surgery, all of his teammates were excited to know that Dean was going to be in New Orleans with the team for Super Bowl week. And Dean was excited too.

“It means a lot. It means a lot,” Dean said. “Just because you got guys from all different walks of life, coming from all different types of team and everybody’s journey is different. For us to do this all together, it’s special. It’s amazing. I’m happy for everybody. I’m happy for all the guys. I’m so happy for this team.”

After the NFC Championship Game to send the Eagles to Super Bowl LIX, several Eagles got a chance to celebrate with Dean over FaceTime in the winning locker room. And head coach Nick Sirianni also got to share a FaceTime moment with Dean on the field.

Their connection with an injured teammate shows just how close the Eagles were in 2024.

“This team is one of the closest teams I have ever been on, man,” Dean said. “I remember coming from Georgia, they was like ‘Ain’t no way you’ll get closer than the guys you went to college with’ and we continue to prove them wrong every year. Coach Sirianni pushes connection, pushes being together day in and day out. I’m just happy we won and I’m gonna celebrate for sure.”

Dean made an appearance in the pool report from Friday’s practice at the Saints’ facility ahead of the Super Bowl. The report mentioned that Dean and injured OL Jack Driscoll were in attendance at the final practice of the year.

“It’s hard when you’re out. I know that from experience,” Sirianni said to a pool reporter. “They need the team at this point, and the team needs them.”

Dean, Driscoll, Ben VanSumeren and more players on IR were all in the locker room celebrating on Sunday night. They didn’t get to play in the final game of the season, but everyone who played even a small role in getting the Eagles there deserved to celebrate.

Dean in 2024 had a breakout season. While Zack Baun was an All-Pro, Dean was somewhat underrated. Dean started 15 games and had 128 tackles, 3 sacks, 6 QB hits, 4 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and a game-sealing interception.

During some of the more wild moments in the locker room on Sunday night, Dean had to stand in the back of the crowd. His left knee is still in a brace and the last thing he needed was to get hurt in a celebration. But Dean smoked a cigar, wore his Oakley ski goggles to protect himself from the beer and champagne spray, and just took in the moment.

He faces a long road to recovery that could last into the 2025 season, but he’d rather get that started as a world champion.

“It’s way better,” Dean said. “I’m gonna be recovering all the way through the offseason. And I’ll be back ready for next season. But God got me. I’m blessed. I’m blessed to be here. And I plan on coming back better than ever.”

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube