Eagles key starter ruled out in 1st half vs. Packers

Eagles starting linebacker Nakobe Dean suffered a knee injury against the Packers and has been ruled out.

Dean suffered the injury on a tackle for loss in the second quarter. Dean needed help to get off the field and after a short trip to the blue medical tent, Dean was carted inside.

It did not take long for Dean to be ruled out of the game.

In his place, the Eagles have turned to veteran backup Oren Burks. Fellow starting linebacker Zack Baun now has the green dot on his helmet to relay play calls.

While Baun was an All-Pro this season, the Eagles got really solid play out of Dean in 2024 in his third NFL season. Dean was second on the team in tackles with 128 and also had 9 tackles for loss, 6 QB hits, 4 pass breakups and an interception.

Before leaving Sunday’s game, Dean was leading the Eagles in tackles with 6 and had 2 TFLs, including one on his final play of the game.

