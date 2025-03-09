The Myles Garrett-to-Philly dream dies with mega extension in Cleveland

The Myles Garrett-to-Philly dream is dead. The future Hall of Famer is staying in Cleveland.

The Browns and the 29-year-old Garrett on Sunday reached an agreement on a mega contract extension that will keep him in Cleveland through 2030, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the deal, which makes Garrett the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. This deal will reportedly pay Garrett $40 million per season and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money.

https://x.com/AdamSchefter/status/1898763002205073409?

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This extension for Garrett wipes away the last month or so when Garrett requested a trade and the Browns dug in their heels. Eventually, they figured out a way to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year in Cleveland.

The Eagles were always unlikely to trade for Garrett but whenever there’s a top player available, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is never shy about picking up the phone. That’s why the Eagles are seemingly always linked when there could be a big trade.

But at the NFL Combine last month, Roseman let it be known that the Eagles weren’t in a position to pull off the kind of blockbuster trade it would take to get a player like Garrett.

“Obviously, anytime that you’re talking about giving up a high pick and a lot of money for a player, it’s also gotta fit where you are as a team, it’s gotta fit where you are from a cap perspective,” Roseman said. “All those things have to match up. We look at all those. There’s a lot of attractive items out there. We spend a lot of time talking about every position and every good player and we’re selfish, we want everyone. But at the end of the day, it’s just not the position we’re in right now.”

The Eagles definitely have a need at the edge rusher position as 2025 free agency gets set to begin this week. Josh Sweat is set to become a free agent, Brandon Graham might retire and the Eagles barely got anything out of Bryce Huff in his first year with the team. That leaves the Eagles with Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt as their two known contributors at the position.

In the last week, we have seen massive extensions for edge rushers: Garrett with the Browns and Maxx Crosby with the Raiders. In Cincinnati, the Bengals have allowed Trey Hendrickson to seek a trade. Hendrickson, 30, is entering the final year of his contract and has had 17 1/2 sacks in each of the last two seasons.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube