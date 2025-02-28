Michael Irvin says Myles Garrett to the Eagles would be ‘scary for the NFL'

While it seems like somewhat of a long shot right now, the possibility staggers the imagination.

Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett has said he wants to be traded from his team. To this point, Browns management has stood firm on not moving him and attempting to sign him to an extension. But Garrett wants to win, something he hasn’t done much of in Cleveland. And these impasses tend to go the way of the player, rather than the team.

So … Eagles?

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin was on the talk show “Speak” recently and the topic of Garrett taking his talents to South Philly came up.

“Let me tell you something. The thought of getting Myles Garrett – and I don’t know what you got to give up to get a Myles Garrett – but the thought of a Jalen Carter and a Myles Garrett on a defensive line is just scary for the NFL," Irvin said.

“Reminds me of a Reggie White and a Jerome Brown back in the day. We had an offensive lineman, when we were getting ready to play Reggie White and Jerome Brown, the dude came over and just said ‘I’m out.’ They said, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ He said, ‘I’m hurt somewhere in here. All I know is I’m not playing.’ Because that guy, he intimidated him so much. This would be scary for the league, the thought of them getting Myles Garrett.”

Scary is one thing. But Irvin invoking White and Brown as a comparison? For those who may not know or remember, those two were pillars of the best defense in Eagles history (yes, better than this year’s version), and one of the best defenses of all-time.

Anybody else really excited right now? Like “ready to flip cars in the Target parking lot” excited?

The thought of Carter, already among the most disruptive forces in the game today, matched up on the same defensive line with Garrett, a player who *averages* 13.5 sacks a season? That’s some Avengers-type stuff.

Garrett wants a chance to win a ring. The Eagles have the winning track record, the cap space and a bulldog of a general manager who tends to make this happen if he really wants.

So … who wants to assemble an unstoppable defense?

