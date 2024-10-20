Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles news

Eagles' Mekhi Becton ruled out of Giants game with concussion

By Dave Zangaro

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eagles starting right guard Mekhi Becton will miss the rest of the Giants game with a concussion. He was officially ruled out early in the second quarter.

Without Becton, the Eagles have second-year player Tyler Steen at right guard in his place. Steen hasn’t played much on offense this season but did play 58 snaps against New Orleans in Week 3 when Becton had to leave early and he played well.

The Eagles came into this game without left tackle Jordan Mailata (hamstring), who was put on IR this week and will miss at least four weeks. So now the Eagles are down two of their five starters on the offensive line.

On the first drive without Becton, the Eagles went 74 yards on 5 plays all on the ground. The big play was a 55-yard run from Saquon Barkley against his former team.

Steen actually began training camp as the starting right guard but when he suffered an ankle injury on Day 3, the Eagles put Becton in there and he never lost that job.

After the win over the Saints, Steen talked about his mindset since then.

“It was obviously a little frustrating when anyone gets hurt, especially when you as a player get hurt because you want to be able to kind of show what you do on the field and stuff like that,” Steen said. “So it’s frustrating but knowing that my coaches and my teammates believe in me, just keep improving every day and try to get healthy.

“Coach (Nick) Sirianni had a meeting before the season and expressed how everybody on the team has a role and how each role is important on the team. Once you realize your role, just trying to be the best at your role. That’s kind of how I took it.”

