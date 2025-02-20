What Mekhi Becton gained out of magical season with Eagles

Days after the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Mekhi Becton was back in Philadelphia and still hadn’t thought about his future.

“I’m trying not to,” Becton said.

Becton, 25, knows those thoughts and those conversations are coming soon as his one-year deal with the Eagles has him scheduled to be a free agent next month. But the former first-round pick was just trying to soak up every last moment with this team before looking ahead.

When will he think about his future?

“Whenever my agent calls me,” Becton said a week ago. “Whenever the celebration goes down a little bit.”

It was a magical season for Becton in 2024. He was on the street until after the draft when he signed a one-year deal to join the Eagles. At the time, he was brought to Philly to be a backup offensive tackle but offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland and the Eagles had the idea to play him at right guard and he ended up starting most of the season.

For a guy who had been labeled a first-round bust and who had never been on a winning team in his first four years in the NFL, the 2024 season was special for Becton.

“It meant a lot, man,” Becton said. ‘Just reflecting back on the year, coming here, not knowing what to expect. Coming here ready for my number to be called. My number being called very early and I accepted the challenge. I feel like I’ve grown a lot. I talked to Stout, I had an exit meeting with Stout, he told me I grown a lot. Just reflecting with him and talking to him, I definitely think I’ve grown a lot for sure.”

When asked about his favorite memories — aside from the obvious: winning the Super Bowl — Becton couldn’t pick just one from the 2024 season. But what he said he’ll remember most are the moments he shared with teammates. He laughed as he remembered all the times he and his buddies would jokingly complain to one another leaving offensive line meetings.

Becton said his fellow offensive linemen welcomed him in immediately in Philly and he forged bonds that will last beyond this season, no matter what happens in the offseason.

That’s where Becton thinks he grew the most.

“I would say learning how to get back to being with a team,” Becton said. “I haven’t had that feeling since high school and college. Just actually giving myself up for the team like that. That’s where I’d say I’ve grown and got better at.”

At some point, Becton will have to turn his mind to the future. He’ll become a free agent next month after re-establishing his value in the NFL.

After playing guard in 2024, Becton proved he has some versatility and that in the right situation he’s willing to use that versatility. It’s possible some teams will still see him as a tackle (he’s massive) but some might view him as a guard. His one year with Stoutland, though, seemingly did a lot to resurrect his career.

It’s obvious that, all things equal, Becton would like to stay in Philadelphia; he said his connections here could “possibly” factor into his decision. But the Eagles might not be able to prioritize keeping him this offseason. Spotrac estimates Becton’s average annual salary in his next contract to be $10.2 million. The Eagles are already paying their other four starting offensive linemen considerable money and they have Tyler Steen waiting in the wings.

So after just one year, it’s possible Becton could be moving on this offseason. But he’d be leaving as a changed player.

“Yeah,” Becton said. “I feel like I’m a different player than I was when I walked in this building to now.”

