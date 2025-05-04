Philadelphia Eagles

Love Birds: Eagles star A.J. Brown proposes to longtime girlfriend

In a lavish ceremony that featured a performance by musician John Legend, Philadelphia Eagle A.J. Brown proposed to his girlfriend, Kelsey Riley. The wide receiver announced his engagement on Saturday night

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

It looks like Philadelphia Eagle A.J. Brown is in line for another ring after his recent victory at Super Bowl LIX.

That's because the wide receiver announced on social media on Saturday that he has proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Kelsey Riley.

Brown popped the question at a lavish ceremony that featured a performance by musician John Legend.

In attendance, as seen in a video Brown shared online, were fellow NFL players Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers, DeVonta Smith and, Nakobe Dean.

Brown and Riley have reportedly been together for about three years and they have a two-year-old son together, Arthur Juan Brown Jr.

Brown is also the father of a girl, Jersee, who was born in May of 2020.

The Eagles wide receiver is not the only player who has shared some nuptial news in the wake of the Birds' Super Bowl victory -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts got married to Bryonna Burrows after the couple got engaged last year.

