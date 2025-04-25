Looking at 25 options for Eagles on Day 2 of the 2025 draft

Here are 25 options for the Eagles with their picks in the second and third rounds of the NFL draft.

The Eagles traded up one spot on Thursday night to draft linebacker Jihaad Campbell in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

But there’s still plenty of draft to go.

The Eagles have six more picks remaining in this draft, including two on Day 2. They have pick 2-64 and 3-96 and plenty of ammo to move up and down the board as they choose.

Here are 25 options for the Eagles as the draft turns its attention to Round 2:

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina: It seems unlikely the Eagles would be able to get up high enough to draft Emmanwori, who was considered by many to be the best safety in this class. Emmanwori (6-3, 220) is a physical freak with a crazy high ceiling but still needs some refinement. We just put him on this list to remind you that he’s still available.

Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame: Watt, 23, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame and was a consensus All-American in 2024. He’s an absolute ballhawk who had 13 interceptions over his final two collegiate seasons.

Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State: Winston is a tough evaluation because he missed most of his 2024 season with a torn ACL and because he really had just one yer as a starter. But the Eagles have shown they’re willing to take some risk on players who fall for medical reasons. And Winston has definite upside.

Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas: Mukuba, 22, transferred to Texas for the 2024 season and had 5 interceptions after having just 1 in his three years at Clemson. Mukuba (6-0, 186) isn’t the biggest player but he plays bigger than his measurables. He has ball skills and isn’t afraid to stick his nose in and do some dirty work.

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College: Like Emmanwori, it seems very unlikely Ezeiruaku will make it to the Eagles’ range. He had 16 1/2 sacks in 2024 and then aced the Senior Bowl and Combine. He seemed like a player who would have been in play at 32.

Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M: Scourton visited the Eagles during the pre-draft process and even posed for a photo with Brandon Graham. He had 10 sacks at Purdue in 2023 and then transferred to Texas A&M in 2024 and had 5 on a stacked defensive line. Scourton is 6-3, 257 pounds and won’t turn 21 until August.

Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas: At 6-6, 264, Jackson is an old-school defensive end who is a master at setting the edge in the run game and still had solid sack production with 13 over his final two years at Arkansas.

Josiah Stewart, Edge, Michigan: One of my favorite players in this draft. If Stewart was 6-4, we’re probably talking about him as a possible first-round pick. He’s just 6-foot-1 but is well-built at 249 pounds and fires like a cannonball. He had 30 career sacks and doesn’t play like an undersized edge rusher.

Oluwafemi Oladejo, Edge, UCLA: After beginning his college career at Cal, Oladejo finished up at UCLA and had 4 1/2 sacks (13 1/2 TFLs) in 2024. He’s 6-3, 261 pounds and is still just 21. Has all the measurables the Eagles would want.

Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M: This is a deep defensive tackle class and because of that, Turner is available into the second round. Turner (6-3, 290) is an aggressive 3-technique who would be a good replacement for Milton Williams, who left in free agency.

T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina: Sanders (6-4, 305) was a two-year starter at South Carolina and had 8 1/2 sacks over his final two college seasons to go along with 16 1/2 TFLs.

Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State: Farmer (6-3, 305) is another disruptive 3-technique who had 9 sacks over his final two college seasons. Solid run defender with serious upside as a pass rusher.

Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo: The Eagles drafted a stud from Toledo last year so maybe they go back to the well. Alexander (6-4, 305) moves really well of this size and has a ton of worth as a pass rushing interior lineman. He is an old prospect who will turn 25 in August.

Mason Taylor, TE, LSU: There’s a good chance Taylor (6-5, 246) is the next tight end off the board. He produced in college with strong hands and YAC ability. He’s not a finished product as a blocker but is willing. He doesn’t turn 21 until next month. And he’s the son of Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor and the nephew of Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas.

Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami: In 2024, Arroyo finally got a chance to stay healthy and started 13 games for the Hurricanes. He had 35 catches for 590 yards and 7 touchdowns. He’s not going to give you much as a blocker but Arroyo is already a dynamic pass catcher with speed and ball skills.

Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green: Fannin (6-3, 241) had crazy production in an offense designed to get him the ball in 2024. He had 117 catches for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns. His former head coach, Scot Loeffler, is now the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach.

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon: Ferguson (6-5, 247) has the potential to be a true dual-threat tight end in the NFL. He had solid production and started 37 games in his college career. He needs some refinement but looks like a high-floor player.

Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota: A massive human at 6-6, 331, Ersery was a three-year starter at Minnesota as a left tackle. He’s an athletic prospect who ran a 5.01 at 331 pounds.

Anthony Belton, OT, NC State: Belton (6-6, 336) has a massive frame but moves fairly well with it and that would probably be intriguing to Jeff Stoutland. He’s an older prospect at 24 but still has the tools to be a future starter.

Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary: Grant (6-5, 309) was a four-year starter at William & Mary. He unfortunately couldn’t compete at the Senior Bowl, which would have helped with the evaluation of a small school player.

Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia: Just a reminder that Georgia has offensive players too. Ratledge was a three-year starter at right guard and might be available later because of some injury concerns. But he’s a plug-and-play right guard if he’s healthy and you don’t always find that on Day 2.

Marcus Mbow, G, Purdue: While Mbow played guard and tackle at Purdue, most seem to think his future position in the NFL will be at guard. But the 6-4, 302-pound Mbow has shown some versatility. He visited the Eagles and could be a useful player.

Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State: At 5-9, 191 pounds, Parrish is definitely undersized and might have to play nickel in the NFL. But he played inside and outside at K-State. He also has some hard-to-find traits; he ran a 4.35 at the Combine.

Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas: Speed. Bond isn’t the biggest (5-10, 185) but he averaged nearly 16 yards per catch in his only year at Texas after transferring from Alabama and then he ran a 4.39 at the Combine. He’s a vertical threat with big play potential.

Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State: Maybe it wouldn’t be the best use of resources but Higgins is a fun player. He was super productive at Iowa State with 87/1,183/9 in 2024. And he’s 6-4, 214 pounds and ran a 4.47. That’s special size/speed.