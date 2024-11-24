Live updates: Eagles look to stay hot as they head out west, visit Rams

What to Know
- The Eagles (8-2) head to SoFi Stadium Sunday to face the Rams (5-5) as they look for their seventh-straight win.
- After nine weeks, the Eagles activated Britain Covey from injured reserve.
- DeVonta Smith has been ruled out after being sidelined all week with a hamstring injury.
- The Eagles have the No. 1 defense in the NFL and their close safety duo is settling things down on the back end.
- Coverage begins 7:00 p.m. ET with Eagles Pregame Live on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, with Postgame Live airing immediately once the game goes final.
Follow along for live updates as the Eagles head out west to face the Rams in Week 12.