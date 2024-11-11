What to Know
- The Eagles (7-2) host the Commanders (7-3) at Lincoln Financial Field Thursday night in a battle for first place in the NFC East.
- It'll be the first time the Eagles face rookie Jayden Daniels. Daniels has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the league in 2024.
- From Quinyon Mitchell vs. Terry McLaurin, to Vic Fangio vs. Jayden Daniels and more — here are some key matchups to watch.
- For the first time since Week 1, the Eagles are fully healthy after activating Jordan Mailata off Injured Reserve.
- Eagles Super Bowl champion Vinny Curry will retire as an Eagle on Thursday and serve as an honorary captain.
- Eagles Pregame Live begins 7:00 pm on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, with Postgame Live airing as soon as the game goes final.
Follow along for live updates as the Eagles host the Commanders in a Week 11 Thursday Night Football showdown.