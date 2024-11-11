Philadelphia Eagles

Live updates: Eagles-Commanders battle it out for 1st place in NFC East on TNF

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET

By Brooke Destra

What to Know

  • The Eagles (7-2) host the Commanders (7-3) at Lincoln Financial Field Thursday night in a battle for first place in the NFC East.
  • It'll be the first time the Eagles face rookie Jayden Daniels. Daniels has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the league in 2024.
  • From Quinyon Mitchell vs. Terry McLaurin, to Vic Fangio vs. Jayden Daniels and more — here are some key matchups to watch.
  • For the first time since Week 1, the Eagles are fully healthy after activating Jordan Mailata off Injured Reserve.
  • Eagles Super Bowl champion Vinny Curry will retire as an Eagle on Thursday and serve as an honorary captain.
  • Eagles Pregame Live begins 7:00 pm on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, with Postgame Live airing as soon as the game goes final.

Follow along for live updates as the Eagles host the Commanders in a Week 11 Thursday Night Football showdown.

