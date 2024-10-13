Live updates: Eagles vs. Browns NFL Week 6

What to Know
- Coming off their bye week, the Eagles (2-2) host the Browns (1-4) at Lincoln Financial Field.
- The Eagles will be at full strength, as A.J. Brown (hamstring), DeVonta Smith (concussion) and Lane Johnson (concussion) were full participants all week.
- Jordan Mailata has been off to a fantastic start in 2024, but a big test comes Sunday against the Browns with Myles Garrett.
- Here are some key matchups to watch.
- Eagles Pregame Live begins 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia, with Postgame Live airing as soon as the game goes final.
Follow along for live updates as the Eagles host the Browns in Week 6.