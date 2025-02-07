LIVE: NBC10 Morning Show pep rally to get Eagles fans ready for Super Bowl

What to Know The Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday Feb. 9, 2025.

To get fans ready, the NBC10 Morning Show and TODAY are hosting a pep rally at Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025.

From the food to the drinks to the gear to the balloons, check out the ways local businesses are getting Eagles fans fired up and supplied for the big game.

Join fellow Eagles fans in South Philly from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Keep checking back with this page throughout the morning for live updates.

Follow all the fun from Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia and beyond with our live updates.