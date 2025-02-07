Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles
Live Updates

LIVE: NBC10 Morning Show pep rally to get Eagles fans ready for Super Bowl

By NBC10 Staff and Dan Stamm

What to Know

  • The Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday Feb. 9, 2025.
  • To get fans ready, the NBC10 Morning Show and TODAY are hosting a pep rally at Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025.
  • From the food to the drinks to the gear to the balloons, check out the ways local businesses are getting Eagles fans fired up and supplied for the big game.
  • Join fellow Eagles fans in South Philly from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Keep checking back with this page throughout the morning for live updates.

Follow all the fun from Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia and beyond with our live updates.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia Eagles
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us