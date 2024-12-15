Eagles' Landon Dickerson questionable to return vs. Steelers

Eagles Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson is listed as questionable to return against the Steelers with a knee injury.

Dickerson, 26, suffered the knee injury on the opening drive of the second half and was replaced by Tyler Steen.

It was a rough first drive for Steen, who was called for two holding penalties. The second helped to stall the drive as the Eagles had to settle for a field goal.

Dickerson has started all 13 games this season and has played at a high level between Cam Jurgens and Jordan Mailata. Dickerson was named a Pro Bowler in 2022 and 2023.

The Eagles’ other backup offensive linemen available in this game are Fred Johnson and Jack Driscoll.

