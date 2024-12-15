Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles news

Eagles' Landon Dickerson questionable to return vs. Steelers

By Dave Zangaro

Eagles Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson is listed as questionable to return against the Steelers with a knee injury.

Dickerson, 26, suffered the knee injury on the opening drive of the second half and was replaced by Tyler Steen.

It was a rough first drive for Steen, who was called for two holding penalties. The second helped to stall the drive as the Eagles had to settle for a field goal.

Dickerson has started all 13 games this season and has played at a high level between Cam Jurgens and Jordan Mailata. Dickerson was named a Pro Bowler in 2022 and 2023.

The Eagles’ other backup offensive linemen available in this game are Fred Johnson and Jack Driscoll.

