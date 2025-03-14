Eagles add Kyle Granson, their second free agent tight end in two days

For the second day in a row, the Eagles have added a free agent tight end. On Thursday, it was one-time Browns 4th-round pick Harrison Bryant, and on Friday they added one-time Colts 4th-round pick Kylen Granson, according to his agency, Sports Trust Advisors.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Granson, 26, caught 86 passes for 958 yards and one touchdown in four seasons with the Colts, the last two under head coach Shane Steichen.

At 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, he doesn’t have great size, but he did record his highest Pro Football Focus blocking grades this past season.

Granson is one of only three tight ends in NFL history to catch at least 80 passes in his first four seasons but score one or fewer TDs. The others are Don Warren, who played for Washington in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and Rob Housler, who played for the Cards from 2011 through 2014.

Granson didn’t play much as a rookie but caught 61 passes for 670 yards and the one TD over the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Although his playing time remained about the same last year, he caught only 14 passes for 182 yards on 31 targets. His 5.9 yards per target ranked 41st last year out of 45 tight ends targeted at least 30 times.

Like Bryant, Granson looks like a depth piece, although the position is in flux with Dallas Goedert’s future unknown. Goedert, 30, has one year left on his contract with a $12.06 million cap hit and no guaranteed money.

Other tight ends on the roster are 2022 6th-round pick Grant Calcaterra, who had 24 catches for 298 yards and a TD last year in his first significant playing time, as well as fringe roster guys like Nick Muse, Cameron Latu and E.J. Jenkins.

Granson, 26, is the eighth free agent the Eagles have signed, joining tight end Harrison Bryant, edge rusher Josh Uche, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, returner Avery Williams, running back A.J. Dillon, long snapper Charley Hughlett and edge Patrick Johnson. They’ve also added quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and guard Kenyon Green in trades.

They’ve lost Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, Isaiah Rodgers, Darius Slay and Oren Burks off the defense and Kenny Gainwell from the offense.

