Eagles promote Nick Sirianni's right-hand man to be next OC

The Eagles have found their next offensive coordinator and they didn’t have to look very far.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Eagles announced that they are promoting passing game coordinator and associate head coach Kevin Patullo to be their new offensive coordinator.

Patullo, 43, will take over for Kellen Moore, who was recently hired away as the Saints’ head coach after one year in Philly.

During the lead-up to Super Bowl LIX, it became clear that Moore was going to leave for the Saints job and Patullo, who has been Sirianni’s right-hand man, was viewed as the likely candidate to replace him.

How important has Patullo been during Sirianni’s time as head coach?

“Very important to the success that we’ve had,” Sirianni said during Super Bowl week before the Eagles beat the Chiefs 40-22. “He wears a lot of different hats. Helps me a lot with different things with head coaching things. I can’t tell you that I make a decision without saying to Kevin first, ‘What do you think?’ That’s in everything. That’s in-game, that’s out of game, that’s with scheduling, that’s with offensive stuff, that’s with game management stuff. I lean on him a lot.

“Him and Kellen, they’re together at all times, talking through the offensive stuff. He’s kind of that same sounding board for Kellen on the offensive side. Shoot, this is 8 years with Kevin. That continuity is really important because he knows what I’m thinking in certain situations, how you want things to be taught, all those different things. He’s just been a great resource for me the entire time, our success this year, but really our success since we’ve been here.

“Can’t be great without the greatness of others and that is definitely a fact with Kevin Patullo. I trust him with everything. I’ve got a ton of trust and faith with him. Yeah, he’s awesome.”

Patullo has been with Sirianni for all four seasons in Philly and actually arrived with him from Indianapolis on the jet when Sirianni was hired in 2021. Patullo was hired in Philly as passing game coordinator and was given the extra title of associate head coach in 2023. During his time under Frank Reich and Sirianni in Indianapolis, Pataullo was pass game specialist and before that coached wide receivers.

The 2025 season will be Sirianni’s fifth as Eagles head coach and Patullo will be his fourth offensive coordinator, following Shane Steichen, Brian Johnson and Moore. Steichen was hired as the Colts’ head coach after the 2022 season, Johnson was fired after 2023 and Moore was hired by the Saints after Super Bowl LIX.

Patullo will presumably call plays for the Eagles in 2025. Sirianni called plays early in his rookie head coaching season in 2021 but during that season gave up the play sheet to Steichen, realizing it wasn’t his strength. The two coordinators since have been in charge of play-calling on game days.

The Eagles are obviously riding high after winning the Super Bowl and it makes sense that they would promote from within. It seems like Patullo is a candidate Sirianni would have been willing to fight to promote. This could perhaps give the Eagles some of the continuity they’ve been lacking on the offensive side of the ball. That continuity is something franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts has talked about often.

At locker cleanout day, Hurts was asked about the possibility of Patullo being the next offensive coordinator.

“[Patullo] would have a different role, so it’s hard to compare that role to this role because his job is going to demand something totally different of him,” Hurts said. “I have a lot of confidence in him and what he’s shown. Over the years, I’ve learned that is out of my jurisdiction and so kind of just taking things as they come. Try to go out there and be the best I can be and just evolve.”

Before joining the Colts in 2018, Patullo had several different jobs with Texas A&M, the Jets, Titans, Bills, Chiefs, Arizona and South Florida.

The Eagles in 2024 finished with the NFL’s No. 8 offense in yards and No. 7 in points. But they definitely peaked at the right time. The team scored 95 points in their final two games: The NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LIX.

