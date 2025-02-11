Eagles now searching for another new OC under Nick Sirianni

Kellen Moore is leaving Philadelphia as a Super Bowl champion.

The Eagles’ offensive coordinator has reached a deal to become the New Orleans Saints head coach. The Saints announced Moore as their next head coach on Tuesday afternoon.

This isn’t a surprise but it now means the Eagles will have another new offensive coordinator in 2025.

Moore, 36, spent just one season with the Eagles and helped them win Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday night. The Superdome is now his new home.

During these playoffs, Moore interviewed for three head coaching positions and will fill the last vacancy in this coaching cycle. While there was some fan angst about Moore’s attention perhaps being diverted, he called two great games in the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl.

While they obviously got a ton of help from their defense — pick-6 included — the Eagles managed to score 40 points in Super Bowl LIX. And quarterback Jalen Hurts was named MVP.

Nick Sirianni in 2025 will enter his fifth season as Eagles head coach and will likely sign an extension this offseason. The next offensive coordinator will be the fourth under Sirianni, following Shane Steichen, Brian Johnson and Moore.

The next OC will also be the fifth play-caller for Hurts after Sirianni, Steichen, Johnson and Moore. Hurts has been public about yearning for more stability at the OC/play-caller spot but he will have another new one in 2025.

It seems like one of the top candidates to replace Moore is an internal one. Passing game coordinator/associate head coach Kevin Patullo has been with Sirianni since the beginning of his time in Philly and even flew here with Sirianni after he was hired. Patullo has been passing game coordinator for all four years with the Eagles and because an associate head coach in 2023.

But even if Patullo is the favorite, that doesn’t mean the Eagles won’t launch some sort of search. Last year, they interviewed just three candidates for the job: Moore, Kliff Kingsbury and Jerrod Johnson. Kingsbury is the Commanders’ OC and Johnson is still the Texans’ QBs coach even after a switch at OC.

