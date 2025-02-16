Is Kellen Moore going to poach a top Eagles position coach?

Kellen Moore is going to New Orleans as the Saints head coach and there’s a chance he’s not going alone.

The Saints on Sunday are going to interview a couple of Eagles position coaches for their coordinator openings, per reports.

The Saints are going to interview Eagles passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Christian Parker for their defensive coordinator vacancy, SI’s Albert Breer reported. And they are going to interview Eagles quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier for their offensive coordinator vacancy, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

While Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni definitely doesn’t like the idea of his staff getting poached, there’s nothing he can do about a position coach taking a coordinator role. It’s what happened when Jonathan Gannon hired away linebackers coach Nick Rallis as his defensive coordinator in Arizona after the 2022 Super Bowl season.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Nussmeier seems like an obvious choice for Moore. Nussmeier and Moore have bene together with the Cowboys, Chargers and now Eagles. In fact, Nussmeier was the only coach that Moore brought with him to Philly when he became the offensive coordinator last offseason.

Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo has been linked to the Saints’ OC opening, as well as being listed as a potential replacement for Moore in Philly.

While the Eagles had a run-heavy offense in 2024, Nussmeier seemed to forge a strong connection with Jalen Hurts, who won Super Bowl MVP.

At the defensive coordinator spot, the Saints have already interviewed Vikings DBs coach Daronte Jones and are also going to interview 49ers assistant HC Brandon Staley for the opening. While Staley might be the favorite, Parker is an attractive candidate.

In his first year with the Eagles under Vic Fangio, Parker’s defensive backs had a tremendous season. The Eagles had the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL on their way to a Super Bowl win. The Eagles got high-level play from two rookies in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. And the entire secondary worked in harmony this season.

Parker, 33, coached under Fangio in Denver in 2021 and stayed there from 2021-23 as their defensive backs coach. He previously worked for the Packers from 2019-20 as a defensive quality control coach.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube