Brotherly business: The Kelce brothers are co-owners of Ohio-based Garage Beer

Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce's retirement adventures have led him to a brand new investment deal with none other than his younger brother, Travis Kelce.

"Why did we do this?" asked Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, on the New Heights podcast.

"Why wouldn't we do this?" responded Jason.

The Ohio natives came together to purchase Garage Beer. It's one of the fastest growing light beer brands in the United States, specifically Midwest-owned and a Cincinnati favorite.

Both brothers are natives of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and attended the University of Cincinnati where they played football alongside each other for two years.

The beer is currently sold in 13 states: Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, West Virginia, Idaho, Montana and New Jersey. However, with the new ownership, there are plans to expand into new states this year.

"Listen, it tastes good. It's beer flavored beer made with quality ingredients, small batches brewed. It is what it is," said Jason when promoting the beer on their podcast.

The duo plans to be involved in all aspects of the business, from brewing to distribution and sales.

The NFL brothers made the official announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, with the caption, "The garage just got a lot bigger."

Garage Beer is a 4% ABV, 95 calories, 3g carbs and comes in two flavors: classic and lime.

Click here to find Garage Beer at a bar or retail store near you.