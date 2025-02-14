How Josh Sweat ended up in Chris Long's iconic parade coat

Josh Sweat brought back a piece of Philly history on Friday when he wore Chris Long’s legendary faux fur coat to the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade.

“It’s crazy,” Sweat said to Dave Spadaro. “I can feel aura.”

Long teased that an Eagles player might be wearing the coat after fielding a text this week. But he didn’t want to divulge who texted him to ask for it.

Chris’ Super Bowl fur coat may be making a comeback…



Chris' Super Bowl fur coat may be making a comeback…

Drop your guesses for who you think sent the text👇

Long wore the coat during the Eagles' parade after Super Bowl LII in 2018.

“It was entrusted to me by one of the greatest, you know what I’m saying?” Sweat said on Friday. “I’m Mr. Anonymous.

“S—, I just hit him up. I was gonna hit him up two years ago when we lost but I got another chance.”

It’s fitting that it was Sweat wearing the coat. The Eagles drafted Sweat in the fourth round of the 2018 draft so he got to Philly as the Eagles were still basking in the afterglow of the first-ever Super Bowl championship in team history.

While Sweat didn’t play much his rookie year, Long saw something in the lanky edge rusher and has been a big fan of his ever since. Long retired after the 2018 season and the Eagles traded away Michael Bennett.

Those two moves opened up an opportunity for Sweat to get more playing time.

“I want to play,” Sweat said in the summer before his second season. “I feel like if I can play, I can show them exactly what I can do. Get more snaps. Just get that opportunity and I’ll take off.”

Long has been a fan of Sweat’s ever since they were teammates and has enjoyed watching his success. Sweat has made a Pro Bowl, had a double-digit sack season and in Super Bowl LIX led the defense with 2 1/2 sacks on Patrick Mahomes.

Sweat, 27, will be a free agent this offseason so his future is up in the air. But he got a chance to make a memorable moment at this parade.

