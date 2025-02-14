Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles blog

How Josh Sweat ended up in Chris Long's iconic parade coat

Josh Sweat wore Chris Long's iconic faux fur coat to the Eagles' Super Bowl parade on Friday.

By Dave Zangaro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Josh Sweat brought back a piece of Philly history on Friday when he wore Chris Long’s legendary faux fur coat to the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade.

“It’s crazy,” Sweat said to Dave Spadaro. “I can feel aura.”

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Long teased that an Eagles player might be wearing the coat after fielding a text this week. But he didn’t want to divulge who texted him to ask for it.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Long wore the coat during the Eagles' parade after Super Bowl LII in 2018.

“It was entrusted to me by one of the greatest, you know what I’m saying?” Sweat said on Friday. “I’m Mr. Anonymous.

“S—, I just hit him up. I was gonna hit him up two years ago when we lost but I got another chance.”

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Super Bowl Feb 11

Live updates: Eagles arriving at art museum for Super Bowl speeches

Philadelphia Eagles Feb 11

Eagles championship parade: Your guide to Super Bowl celebration in Philadelphia

It’s fitting that it was Sweat wearing the coat. The Eagles drafted Sweat in the fourth round of the 2018 draft so he got to Philly as the Eagles were still basking in the afterglow of the first-ever Super Bowl championship in team history.

While Sweat didn’t play much his rookie year, Long saw something in the lanky edge rusher and has been a big fan of his ever since. Long retired after the 2018 season and the Eagles traded away Michael Bennett.

Those two moves opened up an opportunity for Sweat to get more playing time.

“I want to play,” Sweat said in the summer before his second season. “I feel like if I can play, I can show them exactly what I can do. Get more snaps. Just get that opportunity and I’ll take off.”

Long has been a fan of Sweat’s ever since they were teammates and has enjoyed watching his success. Sweat has made a Pro Bowl, had a double-digit sack season and in Super Bowl LIX led the defense with 2 1/2 sacks on Patrick Mahomes.

Sweat, 27, will be a free agent this offseason so his future is up in the air. But he got a chance to make a memorable moment at this parade.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Eagles blog
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us