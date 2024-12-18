Philadelphia Eagles

‘Mayor Parker was right': Fetterman dons Eagles hat, praises Wawa to settle bet

'Mayor Parker was right, the Eagles are better than the Steelers and we also discovered that Wawa now is better than Sheetz,' a laughing Sen. John Fetterman said while wearing a Philadelphia Eagles hat

By Dan Stamm and Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

"You won this round, @PhillyMayor."

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., paid his debt to Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker after his Pittsburgh Steelers got beaten badly by her Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

In a video post on X, formerly known as Twitter last week, Fetterman said that if the Steelers won, Parker would have to wear that team's hat all day AND proclaim that Sheetz is better the Wawa.

On the flipside, since the Steelers lost Fetterman had to don an Eagles hat and announce that Wawa is superior to Sheetz.

"Senator Fetterman will wear an Eagles hat on Monday wherever he goes," Parker wrote on social media leading up to Sunday's Eagles' win. "And, I’ll suggest that he greet people in Washington with our signature Philly hello, 'Go Birds!'"

So, how was that for you senator?

Fetterman laughed it off standing in front of the U.S. Capitol while uncomfortably declaring: "Mayor Parker was right, the Eagles are better than the Steelers and we also discovered that Wawa now is better than Sheetz," Fetterman -- Eagles beanie on head -- said while holding up a sign with a Wawa logo on the greater than side of Sheetz.

The video -- featuring colors bars and laughter between its sections -- posted Tuesday ends with Fetterman pumping his fist in front of the U.S. Senate office building while repeating "Go Birds."

Parker had good reason to be confident heading into the Keystone State showdown with star Eagles running back (and Pennsylvania native) Saquon Barkley "on our side."

Fetterman -- let's remember he's a politician -- made sure folks in the Philadelphia region know where he stands when it comes to representing them.

"The good news is that I can't wait to serve and work with Mayor Parker to deliver for Philadelphia," Fetterman said. "So, we now have the truth."

