Eagles rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr. finds himself one giant step closer to playing

His dad wasn’t even active until Week 7 back in 1998.

For Jeremiah Trotter Jr., things are happening a little bit faster.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday, a day after the team released former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ Devin White, that Trotter – a rookie 5th-round pick and the son of Eagles legend Jeremiah Trotter – is now the backup MIKE linebacker behind starter Nakobe Dean.

Trotter, 21, played his first three defensive snaps in the loss to the Bucs in Tampa.

“I feel like I'm very prepared,” Trotter said at his locker Wednesday. “I've got coaches, teammates, veteran guys that all through training camp up to now have been in my ear, helping me out, giving me tips and everything.

“I just try to prepare every week as if I'm going to take every single snap. If I have to step in, I don't miss a beat. I can help out my team and just make the most of the plays I get out there if that opportunity comes.”

Trott’s dad was a 3rd-round pick in 1998 and eventually became a four-time Pro Bowler and 1st-team all-pro and now resides in the Eagles Hall of Fame. But he didn’t even dress out for a game until halfway through his rookie year.

Trotter Jr. has already made an impact on special teams – 53 snaps in four games – and by naming him the No. 2 MIKE, the Eagles are making a pretty strong statement that they believe Trotter has a bright future as a linebacker.

Trotter was impressive in training camp, able to make up for his lack of size at 6-0, 225 pounds with athleticism and instinct.

He said Wednesday he feels like he’s come a long way just since camp ended despite being a deep backup.

“It’s been really good, I'm still able to improve and get better because I still do get reps out there,” he said. “They try to work me in there. I get reps after practice and then we also have the developmental periods to make sure we're getting our work in, too. And get as many reps as I can after practice and getting extra work in to make sure I get the work I need.”

With White no longer here, the Eagles’ backup off-ball linebackers are Trotter, 24-year-old Ben VanSumeren and 29-year-old Oren Burks, a seven-year pro who’s played nearly 2,000 career special teams snaps (and another 963 on defense).

Zach Baun has been decent at one linebacker spot, and Dean has been up and down at the other. Trotter, VanSumeren and Burks have played a total of three defensive snaps.

Trotter said being mentally prepared to play is just as important as being physically ready.

“It's really just making sure that your mentality is right every single day,” he said. “You've got to treat practice like games, like game reps. You've got to do everything and just try to make sure you're ready. So if you do get a role, a move up in a role as far as more plays on defense, you've got to make the most of it and just not skip a beat.

“You don't want to be the guy out there that you could tell wasn't ready for this opportunity. So I just try to make sure I prepare every single day like that.”

Trotter is the first defensive player drafted in the fifth round or later to get on the field for the Eagles before his 22nd birthday since Seth Joyner in 1986.

White’s release was a welcome-to-the-NFL moment for Trotter. White was generous with his time with Trotter, helping him along as he adjusted to life in the NFL.

Now he’s gone. In part because the Eagles are so high on Trotter.

“When things like that happen, it's like, ‘Dang,’ because you've been connecting with those guys, and in this case, Devin, he's been a great player, a great leader.

“But decisions were made and we’ve got to keep working, keep getting better, and I wish him the best because I know the type of person and player he is.”

