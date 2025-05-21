Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles news

Jason Kelce shows up to owners vote for Tush Push debate

Eagles legend Jason Kelce is in Minneapolis to answer questions about the Tush Push ahead of vote.

By Dave Zangaro

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Tush Push defense has called its star witness.

Former Eagles center and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Kelce is in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning as NFL owners get set to debate the future of the Eagles’ signature play.

Kelce entered the meeting room with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

Kelce, 37, retired before the 2024 season but spent the previous two years as an important part of the Tush Push as the Eagles’ starting center. Kelce explained on the New Heights podcast why he was invited to these owners meetings. Kelce wants to set the record straight on some of the misconceptions about the play.

The Green Bay Packers first submitted a proposal back in early spring that would ban the Tush Push but the debate at the owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, in early April was tabled without enough support. This week, the Packers have tweaked (and broadened) the language of their proposal. It seems like this version of the proposal, which brings the rule back to the early 2000s, has considerable support.

In order for this rule change to pass, it will need 24 of 32 owners to vote in favor. A couple of months ago, the straw poll was reportedly split 16-16. We’ll find out soon enough if the changes and lobbying have swayed eight owners.

