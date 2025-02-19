James Bradberry reflects on his 3 years with the Eagles

As his teammates danced and sprayed beer in their Superdome locker room on Sunday night, James Bradberry stood in his locker stall with ski goggles on and with a giant smile.

He didn’t play in the game. He didn’t play all year.

But Bradberry was a Super Bowl Champion.

“I’m gonna get a ring,” Bradberry said at locker cleanout day on Thursday. “And I can always say I’m a Super Bowl champion. I’m a part of it.”

It was a weird season for the 31-year-old veteran. He came into training camp buried on the depth chart at cornerback, gave safety a try, made the roster and then suffered an injury. According to The Athletic, Bradberry tore his Achilles and Soleus.

Bradberry spent the entire season on Injured Reserve. He stayed out of the spotlight and handled this year as well as he could.

“At the end of the day, this is a business,” Bradberry said. “You gotta treat it like a business. I put my business hat on.”

Behind the scenes, Bradberry tried to be a resource for the Eagles’ young cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. But he also admitted the rookies didn’t need him too much. But Bradberry was a veteran who was always willing to answer questions.

And he’s looking forward to watching their future success.

“I was telling them all throughout the season and of course I’m telling them now,” Bradberry said. “I’m probably going to tell them tomorrow: Lock my number in and don’t get bougie and act like a superstar, and text me back.”

The Eagles signed Bradberry after he was released by the Giants before the 2022 season and he was a second-team All-Pro that season. He played well the entire year and then in the Super Bowl got called for a crucial holding penalty in the fourth quarter against the Chiefs. He stood up and owned it after the game.

But the 2023 season was a disaster for Bradberry and it was clear he couldn’t return as a starting cornerback. After sitting out the entire 2024 season, Bradberry is looking forward to proving to the league he can still play.

“That’s why I’m eager to get back out there, showcase what I can do,” Bradberry said.

It’s pretty clear Bradberry won’t been Philly next year. He’ll be a free agent after this season and will have to continue his career elsewhere.

How does he look back at his three years in Philly?

“I’m glad I got to experience the Philadelphia Eagles fanbase,” Bradberry said. “Greatest fanbase in the world. I’m glad I got to experience the highs and the lows of being a part of the Philadelphia Eagles. And I’m gonna always cherish these moments that I have. I’m just thankful that it ended with a Super Bowl ring.”

