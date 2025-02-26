Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts is not only Super Bowl MVP, but also Philly Citizen of the Year

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro awarded the Philadelphia Citizen of the Year Award to Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on Feb. 25, 2025

Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts can now add Philadelphia Citizen of the Year to his growing accolades.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro presented the citizenship award to the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback during a Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, ceremony at Center City’s Fitler Club.

Hurts was selected because of his work off the field as he mentors kids and helps them learn financial literacy. He's also made a strong commitment to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and CHOP’s patients, organizers from the nonprofit Philadelphia Citizen said.

Hurts also donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to put air conditioners in Philadelphia public schools.

“In these classrooms, I saw how much potential our young people have, but I also saw the barriers they face due to a lack of basic resources,” Hurts told Philadelphia Citizen. “This is about giving back to the community that shaped me and ensuring these kids have everything they need to succeed. They deserve it."

Electric Factory founder Larry Magid, Juvenile Law Center co-founder Marsha Levick and other notable Philadelphians were also honored Tuesday night.

“We wanted to call out those Philadelphians who were truly doing civic engagement best. The annual awards are aspirational, inspirational and reinforce our commitment at The Citizen to help make Philadelphia better,” Citizen Co-Founder Larry Platt said in a news release.

