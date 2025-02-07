Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts launches brand new apparel to raise money for Philadelphia schools

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jalen Hurts is continuing to make a significant impact on the Philadelphia community.

The Eagles star has launched a brand new "1 MISSION" apparel design that merges Philadelphia and New Orleans motifs, just in time for Super Bowl LIX this weekend.

All proceeds from this collection will support The Jalen Hurts Foundation's mission to raise funds for youth schools in Philadelphia and purchase school supplies for students.

The collection comes in adult and youth sizes and is available at thejalenhurts.com.

This isn't the first time Hurts and his foundation have shown up for the community. A few months ago, Hurts partnered with Discommon, a leader in luxury accessories, to create the "Carry the Difference" duffle bag.

Every dollar raised from the sale of the limited-edition bag directly supported underserved schools across Philadelphia. That project came right after Hurts visited local schools as part of his ongoing Keep it Cool Initiative, which works to provide air conditioning to schools in need.

The duffle bags, along with other merch, are also still available for purchase.

