Jalen Hurts named one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been named to the 2025 TIME100, the list of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2025.

That’s quite an honor for Hurts. But it has also been quite a year.

Hurts, 26, is coming off his fifth NFL season and led the Eagles to a win in Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs in February. He was named Super Bowl MVP after the game.

Hurts is one of just a handful of athletes to make this year’s list and Time put him under the “Icons” category, along with Demi Moore, Adrien Brody, Gisèle Pelicot, Hiroyuki Sanada, Angeline Murimirwa, David Muir, Raquel Willis, Bobbi Brown, Anthony D. Romero, Yoshiki, Amy Griffin, Léon Marchand and Fatou Baldeh.

Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter wrote the blurb about Hurts:

“I admire how great athletes deal with both success and failure. What Jalen Hurts went through in being benched during the 2018 National Championship game would break a lot of people down. But not Jalen; he focused on what he could control and found a new path to success. In the NFL, Jalen didn’t let a Super Bowl defeat in 2023 shake his confidence. He used that loss as motivation and kept a picture of himself walking off the field after losing as his phone lock screen.

“This past February, Jalen found himself on the Super Bowl stage again. This time he led Philadelphia to a convincing victory in its rematch with Kansas City. We connected shortly after, and the only thing he asked about was insight on going back and winning again. Sometimes people win, then exhale. Jalen is not exhaling. He’s embracing the next challenge. Win or lose, Jalen’s resilience and determination offer all of us something to admire.”

The Eagles drafted Hurts in the second round (53rd overall) in the 2020 draft. After being a backup for most of his rookie season, Hurts started the final four games of the 2020 season and became the Eagles’ full-time starter in 2021. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022 and 2023 and has led the Eagles to four playoff appearances, two Super Bowls and one Super Bowl win.

Hurts signed a $255 million extension in April of 2023 and is under contract through the 2028 season. He is well on his way to going down as one of the greatest athletes in Philadelphia history.