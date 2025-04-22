Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts

Love Hurts: Eagles QB is now reportedly a married man

A Men's Health feature on Jalen Hurts reveals the Eagles Super Bowl champ is married to Bryonna Burrows

By Dan Stamm

It looks like Super Bowl champ Jalen Hurts has gotten another ring this offseason.

In a new Men's Health magazine cover story, a big revelation about the Philadelphia Eagles' QB comes to light -- he's married.

Here's how the nuptial news came to light:

"A fresh pink Post-it encourages: 'You are exactly where you are supposed to be. I love you. Follow God! I follow you.' It’s signed simply 'B'—his wife, Bryonna Burrows,' writes Men's Health's Clover Hope.

There is no other mention about the two -- whose engagement was revealed in September 2024 -- now being husband and wife.

However, a spokesperson for Hurts confirmed to TODAY.com on April 22, 2025, the couple is now married.

The couple met while both studying at the University of Alabama, according to a 2024 Essence article confirming their engagement.

Eagles

WATCH ‘Awareness to Action: The Eagles Autism Challenge'

2025 NFL Draft

Why top draft analyst thinks Howie Roseman could trade up Thursday night

Back in 2023, Hurts told Essence about his love for Burrows: “I knew a long time ago,” he said at the time.

Mostly the Men's Health May/June 2025 cover article focuses on the 26-year-old star QB's grit, strength and mindset, not his love life.

NBC10 reached out to the Eagles for any comment about the marriage, but have yet to hear back.

Congratulations to the newlyweds and check out TODAY's article for a look at who Burrows is.

