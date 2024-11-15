Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles news

Hurts cleared to return after being evaluated for concussion 

By Dave Zangaro

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks for a receiver against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts has been cleared to play the second half against the Commanders.

The Eagles starting quarterback was evaluated for a concussion but was cleared to return, according to an announcement in the press box at the start of the third quarter.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Hurts took a trip to the blue medical tent late in the second quarter before jogging into the tunnel, catching up with the rest of his teammates on their way to the locker room. The Eagles trailed 7-3 at halftime.

Early in the game, it looked like Hurts had his helmet slammed into the turf when he was sacked for a big loss on a trick play. But Hurts wasn’t evaluated for a while after that.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Hurts had a rough first half. He completed 10 of 19 passes for 101 yards and was sacked twice. He also missed some open throws.

After halftime, Hurts jogged out of the tunnel and hopped on a stationary bike on the sideline.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSSWatch on YouTube

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Eagles blog Nov 11

Live updates: Eagles-Commanders battle it out for 1st place in NFC East on TNF

NFL Nov 11

When is Eagles-Commanders? How to watch battle for first place in NFC East

This article tagged under:

Eagles news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us