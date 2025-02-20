Jalen Hurts game-worn cleats being auctioned off, all proceeds to benefit CHOP

Ever wanted to walk in Jalen Hurts shoes? Well, now is your chance.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is auctioning off his game-worn cleats, and all the proceeds will go towards Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

Through the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative, players have the opportunity to pick a cause that is important to them and represent their chosen organization on custom-designed cleats. And this year, the Super Bowl MVP chose CHOP.

Back in November of last year, Hurts visited with three of CHOP's oncology patients to custom design the cleats. Then, they got to attend a game and even receive a pair of their own special cleats.

So, if you love football, philanthropy, and Jalen Hurts, this is your chance to own a piece of NFL history and support a great cause.

The cleats are already being auctioned off, with the bidding officially open. The auction will close on March 8. Visit nflauction.nfl.com for more information.