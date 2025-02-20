Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts game-worn cleats being auctioned off, all proceeds to benefit CHOP

Now is your chance to bid on a pair of special cleats worn by Jalen Hurts

By Cherise Lynch

Jalen Hurts’ My Cause My Cleats Being Auctioned to Benefit CHOP
Philadelphia Eagles

Ever wanted to walk in Jalen Hurts shoes? Well, now is your chance.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is auctioning off his game-worn cleats, and all the proceeds will go towards Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Through the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative, players have the opportunity to pick a cause that is important to them and represent their chosen organization on custom-designed cleats. And this year, the Super Bowl MVP chose CHOP.

Back in November of last year, Hurts visited with three of CHOP's oncology patients to custom design the cleats. Then, they got to attend a game and even receive a pair of their own special cleats.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

So, if you love football, philanthropy, and Jalen Hurts, this is your chance to own a piece of NFL history and support a great cause.

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Adventure Aquarium 5 hours ago

Adventure Aquarium welcomes penguin chick Super Bowl Sunday, names him Saquon

Eagles news 5 hours ago

Cam Jurgens reportedly had back surgery after playing through pain in playoffs 

The cleats are already being auctioned off, with the bidding officially open. The auction will close on March 8. Visit nflauction.nfl.com for more information.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia EaglesEagles
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us