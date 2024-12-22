Jalen Hurts ruled out with concussion vs. Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled out against the Commanders with a concussion.

He was being evaluated and eventually was ruled out early in the second quarter.

Hurts got hit in the head on the tail end of a 13 yard run in the first quarter. He tried to stay on the field and almost talked his way into it but then the referees stopped the game and made Hurts leave the field to get checked for a concussion.

After a trip to the blue medical tent, Hurts walked out and began to warm up with his helmet on but was then called back to the medical tent and then jogged inside. Hurts showed some frustration about being called back off the field.

In his place, backup quarterback Kenny Pickett will be the QB the rest of the way. Pickett was able to get the Eagles into the end zone on a 4-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown to take a 14-0 lead over the Commanders. On his second series, Pickett threw an interception.

The Eagles’ emergency quarterback in this game is Tanner McKee. If Pickett were to get injured, McKee (who is inactive) would be allowed to enter the game.

Before leaving the game, Hurts was 1-for-4 for 11 yards but had 41 yards rushing on three attempts.