Jalen Hurts appears on Good Morning America to talk about his foundation

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday morning to talk about the Jalen Hurts Foundation and his Keep it Cool Initiative.

Hurts, 26, has pledged $5,000 for every touchdown he scores this season that will go to his TDs for AC campaign to support his Keep it Cool Initiative, which puts air conditioning into Philadelphia schools.

“Competitively, the main thing is to always go out there and win and do what you can to help your team win,” Hurts said on Good Morning America. “But extends an opportunity to not only get the fans engaged but to have purpose behind every touchdown. It was something that I really thought about, the foundation team really thought about. Just trying to continue to foster the change we already began coming into it. It was something so natural.

“I never watch the news, I’m always locked in and on to the next thing. But I caught one day, it was fall, there were rising temperatures in Philadelphia, and the School District of Philadelphia had to cancel school because it was so hot and they didn’t have the proper air conditioning systems to keep the kids in school. Something so simple yet so challenging and so important. That happened and I saw that on the news and that kind of caught me. It took some time to get involved and get the change made.”

Through 10 games, Hurts has scored 23 total touchdowns, which is a total of $115,000 that will be donated to the Keep it Cool Initiative. Hurts surpassed the $100,000 mark with the win over the Cowboys in Week 10.

Last year, the Eagles’ starting quarterback donated $200,000 to add 314 air conditioning units to 10 Philadelphia schools to kick off the campaign.

“It’s something that happened very naturally,” Hurts said about his foundation to Good Morning America. “The Jalen Hurts Foundation was something that began and was brought to life this year. It was always in me to be impactful and of service in the community, whether I was at Alabama, Oklahoma or now Philly being my home. I just wanted to create something that really fostered mentorship to our youth, something that could help progress our youth and serve our youth. There are multiple ways to do that. It’s been a fun process being able to give back.”

