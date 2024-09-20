How worried should we be about Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Nolan Smith?

They’re all 1st-round picks, they all played at Georgia, they’re all 23 or 24, they’re all in their second or third year and they’re all struggling.

Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith are kind of like a package deal, three best friends who were part of a national championship team or two in Athens.

The Eagles drafted the trio in a two-year span after drafting only three 1st-round defensive linemen in the previous 15 years – Brandon Graham 13th in 2010, Fletcher Cox 12th in 2012 and Derek Barnett 14th in 2017.

Davis was the 13th pick in 2022, Carter and Smith the ninth and 30th picks in 2023.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The Eagles drafted them to form the heart of a rebuilt defensive line that over a three-year period will lose four Pro Bowlers - Javon Hargrave to free agency after the 2022 season, Cox to retirement and Haason Reddick in a trade after last year and Graham to retirement after this season.

So far, all three have been disappointments to varying degrees, and the early returns this year are ominous.

These three 1st-round picks have combined for one solo tackle, no quarterback hits, no tackles for loss, no sacks and no hurries in the Eagles’ first two games.

“I think all three guys have shown moments of ... having a lot of good plays and all of them have had bumps too,” Nick Sirianni said this week. “But that's every player, that's not just limited to those guys.

“We're 1-1 at this particular point so there's going to be good plays, there's going to be bad plays but a lot of confidence in those guys and their abilities to (show why) we drafted them in the first place and what they can add to our defense.”

Two games in, Carter, Davis and Smith don’t have a sack and don’t have a tackle for loss. Davis has no solo tackles and one quarterback hit. Davis has one solo tackle and no quarterback hits. And Smith has one solo tackle and no QB hits.

Thomas Booker, a futures contract player who's only played 17 snaps, has more tackles than all of them combined.

Carter and Davis have had some flashes. They’ve both gotten double teamed at times, and Carter had his hands full with a two-time Pro Bowl guard in Chris Lindstrom Monday night.

But the bottom line is they were brought here to dominate, they’ve played a total of 215 snaps and not one of them has made a single impact play.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said the three Georgia guys won’t be able to make those sort of game-changing plays until the Eagles are able to stop the run, his logic being that it’s difficult for defensive linemen to get tackles for loss, hurries or sacks when teams are rarely in third-and-long.

“When you talk about the 1st-round picks, I think it's a lot of the same," he said. "When you talk production … you're talking sacks and pressures and stuff. And until we do a better job of playing the run, those aren't coming. That's for sure. And we all have to do a better job, that's starting with me, of playing the run better.”

That makes sense in theory, but the reality is that the Eagles have faced 14 third downs of 3rd-and-5 or more. That’s tied for seventh-most in the league.

So the opportunities have been there.

The production hasn’t.

And that’s scary because general manager Howie Roseman has devoted a tremendous amount of assets to these three. Davis is in Year 3 now and Carter and Smith in Year 2. At least Carter had a great first six weeks last year but he hasn’t approached that level of dominance yet this year.

Carter and Davis haven’t been in the locker room this week while it was open to the media. Davis actually hasn’t all year. Smith declined an interview request on Thursday.

Carter did speak briefly after the loss to the Falcons Monday night and said he was disappointed in how he played.

“It was very frustrating,” he said. “Me, no game is perfect for me. No game is good for me. I always got to higher a standard for myself and what I want to do. If I have a game where I have three sacks, why not six? So that's just my mindset with it.

Carter was in the news for the wrong reason this week after being benched for the Falcons’ first series Monday night after being late for a team meeting.

The combination of coming across as undisciplined and unproductive as a top-10 pick is not a good one.

“My message (to Carter) is just continue to be a professional,” Graham said. “Stuff's gonna happen. I know for him, he's come way, way farther than when he started. I'm going to make sure when they do stuff, let them know, ‘Hey, you’re going to get punished for this.’ As much as it hurt me to do it, I gotta do it. They don't want to do it, but if you do stuff, how else are you going to learn?”

Carter, Davis and Smith aren’t the Eagles’ only concerns on defense. Bryce Huff looks lost. Josh Sweat has gone nine straight games without a sack. Missed tackles, blown coverages and miscommunication have been the rule through two weeks.

Not surprisingly, the Eagles are 27th in points allowed, 28th in sacks per pass play, last in rushing yards allowed per carry, 30th in yards allowed and tied for 30th in takeaways going into their game Sunday against the Saints at the Superdome, where they'll face the 4th-highest-scoring offense in NFL history through two weeks.

The Eagles drafted Smith to rush the passer, they drafted Davis to stop the run and they drafted Carter to do both.

And here are the Eagles last against the run and near the bottom sacking the quarterback.

It’s too early to panic. But it’s definitely not too early to be very concerned.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube