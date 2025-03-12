Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Takeoff with John Clark

Takeoff: Jake Elliott, Braden Mann on Eagles free agency, beer can field goals

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

This week on the Takeoff podcast John Clark talks with Jake Elliott and Braden Mann after their Super Bowl win and as they prepare to face greatest athletes from across sport tee off in The PRO golf tournament for a $400,000 prize.

0:00 - Jake Elliot & Braden Mann getting ready for golf tournament
1:42 - Super Bowl Parade high jinx
9:42 - The realization of being up 34-0 at one point in the Super Bowl
11:47 - Getting revenge against the Chiefs
13:38 - Super Bowl records
15:30 - Kicking in the snow
18:33 - On the trip to the White House
20:13 - Losing teammates to free agency
23:45 - More nervous about kicking a game winning field goal or making a clinching putt?
28:20 - Which Philadelphia athlete is the best golfer?
31:02 - Tyler Brown

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Takeoff with John Clark
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us