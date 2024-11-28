DeVonta Smith returns to practice on Thanksgiving

Eagles star receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday, a positive development for his availability on Sunday. Smith was a limited participant.

Smith missed last week’s game against the Rams and has been dealing with this hamstring injury for a few weeks. He was listed as a non-participant to begin the week on Wednesday so he’s trending the right way.

It would obviously be a huge boost to get Smith back against the Ravens.

Here’s the full injury report from Thursday:

Did not practice: CB Darius Slay (concussion)

Limited: WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring), CB Kelee Ringo (calf)

Full: RB Saquon Barkley (rest), G Mekhi Becton (rest), G Landon Dickerson (rest), T Lane Johnson (rest), C Cam Jurgens (rest), T Jordan Mailata (rest), OLB Josh Sweat (rest)

Slay has now missed the first two practices of the week and his status for Sunday is in question. If Slay can’t play on Sunday, veteran Isaiah Rodgers would get the start.

All of the players who were listed as limited on Wednesday with rest designations were full participants on Thursday.

