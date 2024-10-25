Eagles injury report: 2 key Eagles miss full week of practice

Eagles starting tight end Dallas Goedert (hamstring) and right guard Mekhi Becton (concussion) were not at practice on Friday and have missed all three days this week.

The team will have to put out their official injury report later this afternoon but it looks like they will be without both players when they face the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon.

Goedert suffered his hamstring on the first drive against the Browns two weeks ago and missed the Giants game last Sunday. Without him, the Eagles had just two tight ends for that game: Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll.

After Becton suffered his concussion against the Giants on Sunday, Tyler Steen replaced him for the rest of the game. The plan will be for Steen to start at right guard against the Bengals on Sunday; it’ll be his first start of the season. The Eagles entered training camp with Steen as their starting right guard but when he suffered an ankle injury on Day 3, he was replaced by Becton the next day and Becton never gave the job back.

The Eagles will be down two starting offensive linemen in this game. Jordan Mailata is on IR with a hamstring injury. So the expected starting offensive line in this game will be (from left to right) Fred Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Steen, Lane Johnson.

Defensive tackle Byron Young (hamstring) also missed his third straight day. Young hasn’t played all season after the Eagles claimed him off waivers on Aug. 29.

The other players on the Eagles’ injury report this week were all practicing on Friday, including Eli Ricks (groin), who was limited on Thursday.

Linebacker Zack Baun (shoulder) also practiced for the second straight day. Baun missed Wednesday’s practice to start the week but was a full participant on Thursday. It looks like he’ll be good to go for Sunday’s game.

The Eagles have a decision to make soon on fifth-round receiver Ainias Smith, who began the season on IR with an ankle injury. His 21-day practice window was opened on Oct. 7. The Eagles have to either shut him down for the season, release him or activate him to the 53-man roster.

