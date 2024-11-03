Eagles inactives: Isaiah Rodgers to start first game in almost 2 years

With Darius Slay out against the Jaguars, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers will make his first NFL start since Dec. 26, 2022.

Slay missed all of practice with a groin injury and was officially ruled out, along with TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring) on Friday.

Rodgers, 26, was suspended for the entire 2023 season but has been a solid backup for the Eagles in 2024. He played well last week against the Bengals when Slay was forced out of that game and now he’ll get to start against the Jaguars.

“It’s just all been a big blessing to me,” Rodgers said this week. “No matter how many plays I play this year, it’s more than I played last year. I’m just grateful for all the opportunities.”

Here’s the full list of Eagles inactives for this game:

TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring)

CB Darius Slay (groin)

QB Tanner McKee

S Tristin McCollum

OL Trevor Keegan

OL Darian Kinnard

Meanwhile, the Jaguars will be without receiver Gabe Davis after they were already down Christian Kirk. But stud rookie WR Brian Thomas Jr. is active.

Without Goedert, the Eagles have Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll as their top two tight ends for the third straight game. But in this one, the Eagles elected to elevate E.J. Jenkins from the practice squad to have a third. This is Jenkins’ third and final elevation from the practice squad this season.

Offensive lineman Mekhi Becton is active after missing last week with a concussion. He cleared the concussion protocol this week and will start at right guard.

Landon Dickerson (knee) and Jalen Carter (shoulder) are both active after being on the injury report this week. They were expected to play after not being given game statuses.

The Eagles have McCollum inactive and CB Eli Ricks up for this game as some corner depth without Slay.

