Howie Roseman could be seen bleeding from a gash on his head as the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory parade arrived at the Art Museum on Feb. 14, 2025, after apparently being struck by a beer can.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark was interviewing defensive star Josh Sweat as a bloodied Eagles general manager passed by.

Clark noted Roseman passing with a cigar and something else visible. "Howie what happened?" Clark asked. "Beer can," he then repeated.

"He's bleeding," Clark said.

Photos of a bloodied Roseman appeared on social media.

Sweat said he "laughed at him a little bit when it happened and I know that he's made at me."

Sweat confirmed he didn't throw the can at Roseman.

"They throwing food, cans and bottled, that's part of it," Sweat said.

Luckily, Roseman was seen walking on his own power.